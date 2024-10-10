PM Modi's initiative: Free fortified rice distribution to eliminate malnutrition by 2028

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image

In a decisive move to eradicate malnutrition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, approving the continuation of free fortified rice distribution under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana from July 2024 until December 2028.

A beneficial scheme for 80 crore citizens

Union Minister Amit Shah announced that the ₹17,082 crore scheme will benefit approximately 80 crore citizens, helping to address issues like anaemia and improve nutritional deficiencies across the country.

Local impact: Case studies from Bhopal

In the Ashoka Garden area of Bhopal, beneficiaries of the scheme shared their experiences. Residents like Parveen Quraishi and Hamida Begum expressed their gratitude for the support, emphasising how this initiative has significantly improved their nutritional status. Ashok Vishwakarma, a ration shop owner, reported that around 2,000 people have benefited from the scheme over the past eight years, and the new initiative will also assist malnourished children.

Government officials praise the initiative

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Vishwas Sarang welcomed the decision, asserting that it demonstrates the government's commitment to ensuring not just the provision of grains but also their nutritional quality. "The fortified rice contains vital nutrients like Vitamin B12 and Folic Acid, which are beneficial for both children and the general population," he noted.

Positive feedback from the community

Community members expressed appreciation for the initiative, highlighting its crucial role in their lives.

Parveen Quraishi : "We receive free ration—15 kg of wheat and rice along with a salt packet. This scheme has made a substantial difference for us."

: "We receive free ration—15 kg of wheat and rice along with a salt packet. This scheme has made a substantial difference for us." Ashok Vishwakarma: "The new distribution of 4 kg of wheat and 1 kg of rice, along with a salt packet, has significantly improved the monthly ration."

Beneficiaries share their experiences

Deepak : "With four family members, I receive 20 kg of grain. This support has been essential, especially during the pandemic. The extra rations benefit malnourished children and help poor families."

: "With four family members, I receive 20 kg of grain. This support has been essential, especially during the pandemic. The extra rations benefit malnourished children and help poor families." Hamida Begum : "For our family of five, we receive 35 kg of food. This assistance is invaluable as we have no other source of income."

: "For our family of five, we receive 35 kg of food. This assistance is invaluable as we have no other source of income." Shabnam: "We are grateful for the honest distribution. This help is crucial for our family."

Conclusion: A commitment to nourishment

The Modi government’s initiative to distribute fortified rice free of charge is not only a strategic effort to combat malnutrition but also a demonstration of its commitment to improving the lives of lower-income families across India. With the scheme set to continue until 2028, it stands as a testament to the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance the nutritional status of its citizens.