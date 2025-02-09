PM Modi's France, US visit begins tomorrow; will co-chair AI Action Summit with French President on Monday

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to depart for a high-profile visit to France and the United States tomorrow at noon, with his first stop in France. The visit will span from February 10-13 and will include several crucial diplomatic engagements, including an AI summit, a CEO roundtable, and significant discussions in the defense and technology sectors.

Upon arrival in Paris on the evening of February 10, Prime Minister Modi will attend a dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron for Heads of Government and State (HoGs/HoSs) and other dignitaries attending the summit.

The next day, February 11, will see the Prime Minister co-chairing the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit with President Macron. The summit is expected to cover critical topics such as AI’s public interest, future of work, innovation, trust in AI, and global governance of AI. The summit will also feature US Vice President JD Vance and China’s Vice Prime Minister Ding Xuexiang. The AI Action Summit follows similar global forums held in the UK and South Korea in 2023 and 2024. During the summit, France is expected to propose further initiatives for international collaboration in AI, including the creation of an AI Foundation for enhanced global coordination.

Later in the afternoon on February 11, Prime Minister Modi will engage in a CEO roundtable discussion with President Macron. This meeting is expected to center on fostering stronger economic and business ties between India and France.

Following this, PM Modi will travel to Marseille for a bilateral meeting with President Macron, which will be followed by a private dinner. The Prime Minister will then head to the United States for his highly anticipated first official meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The second phase of his visit to the United States will focus on addressing key issues such as trade tariffs and illegal immigration. The Prime Minister’s visit comes amid growing discussions on these matters, and both leaders are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties between India and the United States.

PM Modi's visit is seen as a significant diplomatic effort, with critical announcements expected in the defence sector, including the development of small modular reactors, aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities in India, and advancements in AI technology.