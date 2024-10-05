PM Modi releases 18th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi; Rs 20,000 crore distributed to 9.4 cr farmers

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 18th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Washim, Maharashtra, on October 5, 2024. This significant event provided direct financial benefits to over 9.4 crore farmers nationwide, totaling more than ₹20,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), without any involvement of middlemen.

The occasion was attended by prominent dignitaries, including the Governor of Maharashtra, C.P. Radhakrishnan; Minister of Agriculture, Government of India, Shivraj Singh Chouhan; Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh; Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde; Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis; and Minister of Soil & Water Conservation, Sanjay Rathod, who also served as the Guardian Minister for Washim and Yavatmal districts.

Around 2.5 crore farmers joined the event, including those at 732 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), over 1 lakh Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, and 5 lakh Common Service Centres across the country through a webcast. Special events were also organized in various States and Union Territories, celebrating the day of the release as PM-KISAN Utsav Divas.

The event marked a significant milestone in the government's ongoing efforts to support farmers and enhance their livelihoods through direct financial assistance.