PM Modi calls Russian President Putin, thanks him for extending support to India's Covid war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke on telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and thanked him for extending support to India amid the massive Covid wave .

"Had an excellent conversation with my friend President Putin today. We discussed the evolving COVID-19 situation, and I thanked President Putin for Russia's help and support in India's fight against the pandemic," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The two leaders discussed the evolving Covid-19 pandemic situation. President Putin expressed solidarity with the people and government of India and conveyed that Russia would extend all possible support in this regard. Prime Minister Modi thanked President Putin and noted that the prompt Russian support to India was a symbol of our enduring partnership, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

The two leaders noted the ongoing cooperation between the two countries to fight the global pandemic. Approval for emergency use of Sputnik-V vaccine in India was appreciated by President Putin. The leaders noted that the Russian vaccine will be manufactured in India for use in India, Russia and third countries, it added.

PM Modi also conveyed appreciation for the support received from Russia for India’s Gaganyaan Program and the completion of the Russian phase of training of the four Gaganyaan astronauts.

The leaders decided to establish a new 2+2 dialogue at Minister level comprising Foreign and Defence Ministers from both countries.

President Putin assured PM Modi of Russia’s full support for the success of India’s Presidency of BRICS during 2021. They also agreed to remain in close touch on bilateral and international issues.

