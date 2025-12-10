PM Modi praises Amit Shah's speech in Lok Sabha on SIR: 'Exposed lies of the Opposition' PM Modi on X said it was an outstanding speech by Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. "With concrete facts, he has highlighted diverse aspects of our electoral process, the strength of our democracy and also exposed the lies of the Opposition,” he said.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his outstanding speech on electoral process and said he exposed the lies of the Opposition. PM Modi said Amit Shahhighlighted diverse aspects of the electoral process with concrete facts.

PM Modi calls Amit Shah’s speech ‘outstanding’

“An outstanding speech by Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. With concrete facts, he has highlighted diverse aspects of our electoral process, the strength of our democracy and also exposed the lies of the Opposition,” he said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah slammed the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for its campaign against SIR, saying the issue has been raked up as it can no longer win elections by "corrupt practices", and asserted that the reason for Congress' defeat in polls was its leadership, not EVMs or "vote chori".

Detect, delete, deport illegal immigrants: Shah

In his intervention in the debate on election reforms, Amit Shah alleged that the Opposition wanted to keep the "avaidh ghuspathiye' (illegal immigrants) in the voter list and hence the SIR issue was raised, but the Narendra Modi government's policy is clear -- detect all aliens, delete their names from the voters list and throw them out of the country.

Amit Shah also gave a point-by-point rebuttal to the opposition's charges on SIR during his 90-minute speech, which also saw Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi interrupting the home minister to challenge him to debate with him on his three press conferences on"vote chori", leading to heated exchanges between the two leaders, and a walkout by the opposition some time later.

Shah highlights vote chori under Nehru, Indira and Sonia

Seeking to corner the Congress, Amit Shah claimed that there were three instances of "vote chori" by Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. "Post Independence, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was backed by 28 persons, while Jawaharlal Nehru was supported by two persons and yet Nehru became the prime minister, this was vote chori," he said.

Shah said the second "vote chori" was by Indira Gandhi, when she granted herself immunity after the court set aside her election. He said the dispute of the third "vote chori" has just reached the civil courts on how Sonia Gandhi "became a voter before becoming a citizen of India", a remark that invited sharp reactions from the Congress benches.

Targeting the Congress, Shah said the reason for its poll losses was its leadership. "If someone asks a question in a presser, he is dubbed as a BJP agent, if they lose a case, they accuse the judge, if they lose an election, they blame EVMs. Now, when the EVM blame does not hold, they brought up vote chori...still, they lost Bihar. Now the reason for your defeat is your leadership and not EVM or voters' list," the home minister said.

