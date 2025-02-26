PM Modi pays tribute to Veer Savarkar on death anniversary: 'Nation can never forget his contribution' Freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar “Veer” Savarkar's Punyatithi falls on February 26. PM Modi, RSS, among others, paid tribute to one of the most influential freedom fighters.

PM Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary and said that the nation can never forget his "invaluable contribution." The Prime Minister took to X and shared his tribute to one the greatest freedom fighters.

"On behalf of all countrymen, respectful tribute to Veer Savarkar ji on his death anniversary. The grateful nation can never forget his invaluable contribution filled with penance, sacrifice, courage and struggle in the freedom movement," PM Modi posted on X in Hindi.

Veer Savarkar

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, commonly referred to as Veer Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in Bhagur. He was a lawyer, activist, writer, and politician. Savarkar was also a leading figure in the 'Hindu Mahasabha.' He started participating in the freedom movement while still a high school student and continued doing so while attending Fergusson College in Pune.

In 1911, Savarkar was sentenced to 50 years in the cellular jail of Andamans, also known as Kala Pani for revolting against the Morley-Minto reforms (Indian Councils Act 1909). After several mercy petitions that he would not participate in politics, he was released in 1924.

Amit Shah pays homage to Veer Savarkar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his tribute to the great Indian freedom fighter. "Tribute to the dynamic thinker, nationalist thinker and great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar ji on his death anniversary. Savarkar ji showed through his life how one can reach the pinnacle of sacrifice and dedication for the motherland, one's own culture and the nation first. The life story of Savarkar ji, who freed the society from the barriers of caste and class and laid a strong foundation of national unity, will continue to inspire like the Pole star on the path of serving the motherland," Shah's X post in Hindi reads.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa pays tribute to Veer Savarkar

Besides, PM Modi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid homage to Veer Savarkar. "On Veer Savarkar ji's death anniversary, inspired by his unique struggle and thoughts, we will always remain steadfast on the path of patriotism. Always salute his contribution," Sarma wrote on X.