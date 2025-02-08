Saturday, February 08, 2025
     
PM Modi on BJP's victory in Delhi: 'Will ensure development to make people's lives better'

Delhi election results: PM Modi in his first reaction said the government will guarantee that no stone will be left unturned to ensure the all-round development of Delhi and to make the lives of its people better.

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2 New Delhi Published : Feb 08, 2025 14:47 IST, Updated : Feb 08, 2025 14:55 IST
PM Modi reacts on BJP's victory in Delhi.
Image Source : PTI PM Modi reacts on BJP's victory in Delhi.

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the voters of Delhi after BJP’s massive win in the national capital and said the government will guarantee that no stone will be left unturned to ensure the all-round development of Delhi and to make the lives of its people better. He said along with this, the government will also ensure that Delhi plays an important role in building a developed India.

 “I am very grateful to all of you from the bottom of my heart for the abundant blessings and love you have given. We guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned to ensure the all-round development of Delhi and to make the lives of its people better. Along with this, we will also ensure that Delhi plays an important role in building a developed India. I am very proud of all my workers of @BJP4India who worked day and night for this massive mandate. Now we will be even more strongly dedicated to serving our people of Delhi,” PM Modi said.  

