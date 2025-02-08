PM Modi on BJP's victory in Delhi: 'Will ensure development to make people's lives better'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the voters of Delhi after BJP’s massive win in the national capital and said the government will guarantee that no stone will be left unturned to ensure the all-round development of Delhi and to make the lives of its people better. He said along with this, the government will also ensure that Delhi plays an important role in building a developed India.

“I am very grateful to all of you from the bottom of my heart for the abundant blessings and love you have given. We guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned to ensure the all-round development of Delhi and to make the lives of its people better. Along with this, we will also ensure that Delhi plays an important role in building a developed India. I am very proud of all my workers of @BJP4India who worked day and night for this massive mandate. Now we will be even more strongly dedicated to serving our people of Delhi,” PM Modi said.

