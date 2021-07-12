Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE PM Modi to interact with northeast CMs on Tuesday as Covid rears its head again

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of eight north-eastern states on Tuesday over the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

Modi is expected to speak with the chief ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram via video conferencing.

Experts have pointed out that the northeast region is of great concern as Covid cases are on the rise. According to Sitabhra Sinha, who recently led a team of researchers, said that Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and possibly Tripura were showing a rise in the number of cases.

According to their analysis, the R-value for Manipur is 1.07, Meghalaya 0.92, Tripura 1.15, Mizoram 0.86, Arunachal Pradesh 1.14, Sikkim 0.88, Assam 0.86. R-factor indicates the speed at which the infection is spreading in the country.

Earlier this month, Manindra Agarwal, a scientist of a government panel tasked with modelling of COVID-19 cases, said the third wave of coronavirus could hit the peak between October-November if Covid appropriate behaviour is not followed, but may see half the daily cases recorded during the second surge.

