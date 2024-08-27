PM Modi meets Kerala CM Vijayan in Delhi, discusses Wayand rehabilitation plan

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi meets Kerala CM Vijayan in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Delhi. Pinarayi Vijayan visited Delhi after the massive landslides devasted Wayanad. Providing details of the meeting, Kerala CMO said that the rehabilitation of Wayanad was discussed in the meeting.

Furthermore, "the state government has submitted an additional, detailed memorandum also which was requested by the Centre," stated Kerala CMO. Notably, the heavy rains triggered a massive landslide in Kerala's Wayanad which led to 308 casualties, while hundreds were injured and went missing.

The landslide which occurred on July 30 left a trail of destruction, particularly in the Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas within the Meppadi region. Given the drastic conditions, the Indian Army, and Air Force along with NDRF stepped into the rescue operation saving more than a thousand lives.

During the rescue operation, the affected areas were divided into six zones based on accessibility and prospects of recovery of missing persons, namely Zone 1 -Punchirimattom region, Zone 2 - Mundekkai region, Zone 3 - School area, Zone 4 - Chooralmala town area, Zone 5 - Village area and Zone 6 - Downstream.

