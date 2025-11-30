Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi mentions 'Constitution Day', Ram Mandir flag hoisting ceremony Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 128th edition of his Mann Ki Baat on November 30. The PM touched upon various aspects of the latest developments during the latest episode of his Mann Ki Baat.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 128th edition of his 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, November 30. The Prime Minister discussed several key topics during the latest episode of his monthly radio programme.

The PM talked about the 150th anniversary of the patriotic song Vande Mataram on November 7. The PM also highlighted the importance of Skyroot's Infinity Campus, which he inaugurated a few days ago.

In his address, the PM spoke about the special program that took place in the Central Hall on the Constitution Day on November 26. Modi also talked about hoisting the religious flag over the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"The month of November has brought a lot of aspirations. A few days ago, on 26th November, a special event was organised in the Central Hall of the Parliament on the occasion of Constitution Day. A grand series of nationwide events commenced on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. On 25 November, Dharma Dhwaja was hoisted at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. On the same day, Panchjanya Memorial was inaugurated in Kurukshetra's Jyotisar," he said during his Mann Ki Baat.

In the last edition of his Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi extended greetings to the people of the country over Chhath. In his last address, the PM also lauded the armed forces for their success during Operation Sindoor and said India's success has filled the countrymen with pride. He also lauded the government's success in anti-Naxal operations and said "lamps of joy were lit even in those areas where the darkness of Maoist terror once prevailed".

More to follow...