'Ab zyada ho raha hai': When PM Modi reprimanded Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha (Lower House) on Wednesday extensively spoke on the issue of new farm reforms that have been brought by the NDA government amid the ongoing protest by farmers organisation. However, the opposition-led by the Congress party repeatedly tried to disrupt PM Modi's speech, created ruckus in the Lower House.

Leader of Congress party in the Lower House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury led Congress' attack against the NDA government while PM Modi was delivering his address. Even after continuously being asked by the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla not to disrupt PM Modi's speech, Adhir Ranjan continued speaking.

Amid uproar in the House, PM Modi intervened and asked Congress Lok Sabha leader, "Adhir Ranjan ji... ab zyada ho raha hai..."

"Ab zyada ho gaya, hadh se zyada kyun kar rahe ho (Now this is too much, why are you crossing limits)", PM Modi said as Opposition continues uproar amid farm law mention. "I respect you. You will get more publicity than TMC in Bengal. Don't worry...This doesn't look good, why are you doing this," PM Modi said to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Though after PM Modi's direct response to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, several Congress leaders staged walk-out.

Prime Minister while speaking in the Lower House once again reiterated that the new reforms in the agriculture sector will not replace the existing system. It is just a new option for farmers to decide best for them. MSP, APMCs will continue to remain functional as they are, not only this, PM Modi also said that in the latest budget, his government has proposed to make APMCs even more advance.

