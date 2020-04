Decision on Lockdown: PM to hold video call with CMs on April 11

With the decision on lockdown pending, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold talks with chief ministers of states via a video call on April 11, news reports said. The prime minister will also hold talks with all parties to get their views in fight against coronavirus and on matters related to lockdown.

COVID-19 outbreak has infected 4,789 people in India and killed another 124.

