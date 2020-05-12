Image Source : FILE Lockdown 4.0 to economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore. Highlights from PM Modi's speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation on coronavirus situation in the country. He began his address by offering condolences to those who lost their lives due to the the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity for India to be self-reliant. He said the country has the capability and talent to manufacture world class products. The Prime Minister said the coronavirus lockdown 4.0 will be announced before May 18 after getting suggestions from states.

PM Modi also announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore. He said that it is 10% of India's GDP. The PM added that it was for the MSMEs and the "honest taxpayers." "Starting tomorrow, the finance minister will apprise you in detail about the package meant to drive towards 'Atma-nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan'.

Top quotes from PM Modi's speech :

Based on the suggestions by states, information related to lockdown 4 will be given to you before 18th May. We will fight Corona and we will move forward.

Scientists say that Coronavirus will be a part of our lives for a very long time. But we can't let our lives remain confined around Corona. We will wear masks and maintain social distancing but we will not let it affect us. So lockdown 4 will be in a new form with new rules.

I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. The announcements made by the govt over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 Lakh Crores. This is 10% of India's GDP.

In a world that is fighting life & death, India's medicines today bring a new hope. With these steps, when India is being praised everywhere in the world, every Indian feels proud.

When India speaks of self-reliance, it does not advocate for a self-centered system. In India's self-reliance there is a concern for the whole world's happiness, cooperation and peace.

When the crisis started then not even a single PPE kit was manufactured in India, only a few N95 masks were available. Today 2 Lakh PPE kits and 2 Lakh N95 masks are manufactured in India daily.

Today when the entire world is in crisis, we will have to further firm our resolve.

More than 42 lakh people from different countries have been infected by COVID-19, more than 2.75 lakh people have lost their lives due to the virus. In India too many families have lost their dear ones, I express my condolences to them.

We had never seen or heard about such a crisis ever before. This is definitely unimaginable for mankind. This was unprecedented. But humanity will not accept defeat from this virus. We have to not only protect ourselves but also move forward.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage