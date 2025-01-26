PM Modi lays wreath at National War Memorial, 76th Republic Day celebration begins | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi lays wreath at National War Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the beginning of the 76th Republic Day celebrations by laying wreath and paying homage to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. As per the ritual of Republic Day morning, PM Modi visit the National War Memorial to start the day. The Republic Day parade along with other celebrations will begin shortly at the Kartavya Path.

Republic Day 2025

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is the chief guest at the Republic Day parade. Around 10,000 guests have been invited to see the parade at Kartavya Path, in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance.

In the parade, thirty-one tableaux will be showcased on the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'. In a first, a tri-services tableau will showcase the spirit of jointness and integration among the armed forces. Cultural performances by at least 5,000 artistes will cover the entire Kartavya Path for the first time.

National War Memorial

The iconic memorial, inaugurated in 2019, features four concentric circles and an eternal flame. Amar Jawan Jyoti, symbolizing immortal soldiers, merged with the National War Memorial's new flame in 2022. The structure, with a 15-square-foot base, stands as a testament to over 26,000 soldiers' sacrifices, fostering national pride and unity since Independence.

The memorial stands as a tribute to those who lost their lives in significant conflicts, including the India-China War in 1962, India-Pak Wars in 1947, 1965, and 1971, Kargil Conflict in 1999, and UN peacekeeping missions.

Spread across approximately 40 acres, the National War Memorial boasts four concentric circles - 'Amar Chakra,' 'Veerta Chakra,' 'Tyag Chakra,' and 'Rakshak Chakra.' The names of 25,942 soldiers are inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets.

PM Modi greets the country on Republic Day

PM Modi extended Republic Day greetings and wrote on X, “Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India.”