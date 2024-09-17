PM Modi launches 'SUBHADRA' flagship scheme in Odisha, over 1 crore women to be benefitted

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NARENDRA MODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 17) launched the flagship Scheme of the Odisha government -- 'SUBHADRA' which is expected to cover over 1 crore women. The Prime Minister is on a visit to the state to launch developmental projects in the state.

This is a scheme of the Odisha government under which Rs 10,000 will be deposited in the state account of eligible female beneficiaries aged between 21 and 60 years every year. It is expected to cover more than 1 crore women. Under the scheme, all eligible beneficiaries between the age of 21-60 years would receive Rs. 50,000 for 5 years. An amount of Rs 10,000 will be credited directly to the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-enabled and DBT-enabled bank account, per annum in two equal instalments.

Money will be transferred to the account linked to Aadhaar

The money will be deposited directly into the bank account linked to the Aadhaar of the beneficiary. The government has made e-KYC mandatory for this scheme. Beneficiaries will be issued Subhadra debit cards. A total of 100 beneficiaries who make the highest number of digital transactions in each gram panchayat and urban local body area will get an additional incentive of Rs 500.

These women will not get the benefit of the scheme

Women from financially well-off families, government employees and women paying income tax will not be eligible for this scheme. Women receiving assistance of Rs 1,500 or more per month (or Rs 18,000 or more per year) under any other government scheme will also be excluded from this scheme.

ALSO READ | On his birthday, PM Modi to give women of THIS state special gift of 'Subhadra Yojana' | DETAILS