PM Modi launches BJP's Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan, aiming to strengthen the BJP at the grassroots level by increasing active party membership. Party workers must register 50 members at a booth or Vidhan Sabha level to become active members, which will allow them to contest elections and contribute to the party’s progress. This membership drive will continue until October 31, with a focus on expanding outreach to traditional BJP supporters, youth, and farmers.