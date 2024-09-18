Wednesday, September 18, 2024
     
PM Modi lauds former President Kovind’s efforts after Cabinet approves 'One Nation, One Election'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised former President Ram Nath Kovind for leading the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections after the Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' recommendations. "This move is a significant step toward strengthening India’s democratic process," said PM.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: September 18, 2024 18:46 IST
One Nation, One Election PM Modi
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi lauds former President Kovind’s efforts after Cabinet approves 'One Nation, One Election'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Cabinet has accepted the recommendations made by the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections. He praised the leadership of former President Ram Nath Kovind for spearheading the initiative and consulting various stakeholders throughout the process.

"The Cabinet has accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections. I compliment our former President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji for spearheading this effort and consulting a wide range of stakeholders. This is an important step towards making our democracy even more vibrant and participative," wrote PM Modi.

 

