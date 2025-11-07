PM Modi inaugurates year-long commemoration of Vande Mataram, releases commemorative stamp This year marks 150 years since "Vande Mataram" was composed. "Vande Mataram" was written by Bankimchandra Chatterji during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami, which fell on November 7 in 1875.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the year-long commemoration of the National Song, "Vande Mataram", at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and also released a commemorative stamp and coin. The event marks the formal launch of the year-long nationwide commemoration -- from November 7, 2025 to November 7, 2026 -- celebrating 150 years of the timeless composition that inspired India's freedom movement and continues to evoke national pride and unity.

"We celebrate 150 glorious years of Vande Mataram, a stirring call that has inspired generations and ignited an undying spirit of patriotism across our nation," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"The celebrations will witness Mass Singing of the full version of 'Vande Mataram' at around 9:50 AM across public places with participation of citizens across all segments of society, in conjunction with the main programme," he said.

This year marks 150 years since "Vande Mataram" was composed. "Vande Mataram" was written by Bankimchandra Chatterji during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami, which fell on November 7 in 1875.

"Vande Mataram" first appeared in the literary journal, "Bangadarshan", as part of Chatterji's novel, "Anandamath". The song, invoking the motherland as the embodiment of strength, prosperity and divinity, gave a poetic expression to India's awakening spirit of unity and self-respect.

It soon became an enduring symbol of devotion to the nation, the statement said.