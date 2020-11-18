PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit on Thursday

Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 on Thursday (i.e, November 19) via video conferencing. The Bengaluru Tech Summit is scheduled from November 19 to 20.

The summit is organised by the Karnataka government along with the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), the Karnataka government’s Vision Group on Information Technology, Biotechnology and StartUp, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), and MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications.

Bengaluru Tech Summit will see the participation of Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia, Guy Parmelin, Vice President of the Swiss Confederation, and many other prominent international figures.

This year, the theme of the summit is 'Next is Now' and it will completely digital.

Latest India News