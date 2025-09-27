Live PM Modi in Odisha: Prime Minister to launch railway projects, BSNL 4G stack Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on September 27 and will inaugurate major projects across telecom, railways, healthcare, education, and skill development, while Andhra Pradesh will benefit from the launch of thousands of swadeshi 4G towers, enhancing internet access.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate various developmental projects in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on 27th September. In Odisha’s Jharsuguda, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple projects worth over Rs. 60,000 crore spanning telecommunications, railways, healthcare, higher education, skill development, and rural housing. Key highlights include commissioning nearly 97,500 4G towers using swadeshi technology and major railway infrastructure upgrades to boost connectivity and economic growth in Odisha and neighboring states. Simultaneously, in Andhra Pradesh, PM Modi will virtually launch 5,985 new 4G towers installed with BSNL’s indigenous technology from Vijayawada, enhancing digital connectivity across the state. The event will be attended by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Ministers, senior telecom officials, and local dignitaries.

