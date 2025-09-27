Advertisement
  3. PM Modi in Odisha: Prime Minister to launch railway projects, BSNL 4G stack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on September 27 and will inaugurate major projects across telecom, railways, healthcare, education, and skill development, while Andhra Pradesh will benefit from the launch of thousands of swadeshi 4G towers, enhancing internet access.

Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate various developmental projects in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on 27th September. In Odisha’s Jharsuguda, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple projects worth over Rs. 60,000 crore spanning telecommunications, railways, healthcare, higher education, skill development, and rural housing. Key highlights include commissioning nearly 97,500 4G towers using swadeshi technology and major railway infrastructure upgrades to boost connectivity and economic growth in Odisha and neighboring states. Simultaneously, in Andhra Pradesh, PM Modi will virtually launch 5,985 new 4G towers installed with BSNL’s indigenous technology from Vijayawada, enhancing digital connectivity across the state. The event will be attended by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Ministers, senior telecom officials, and local dignitaries.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates on PM Modi’s visit to Odisha...

 

Live updates :PM Modi in Odisha

  • 10:47 AM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi to launch MERITE scheme; here's why

    PM Modi in Odisha LIVE: Prime Minister will launch MERITE scheme designed to improve quality, equity, research, and innovation in 275 state engineering and polytechnic institutions across the country.

     

  • 10:46 AM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi to flag off the Amrit Bharat Express

    PM Modi in Odisha LIVE: During his visit to Odisha for the inauguration of various developmental projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Amrit Bharat Express and other railway projects worth Rs 1,700 crore. 

  • 10:44 AM (IST)Sep 27, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi set to visit Odisha, to inaugurate various developmental projects

    PM Modi in Odisha LIVE: On 27th September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spearhead a major development drive across Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. In Jharsuguda, Odisha, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation for projects valued at over Rs. 60,000 crore, covering sectors like telecommunications, railways, healthcare, higher education, skill development, and rural housing. A key highlight includes the commissioning of nearly 97,500 swadeshi 4G towers, alongside significant railway upgrades aimed at improving regional connectivity and economic growth.

     

