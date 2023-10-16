PM Modi holds talks with Google CEO Sundar Pichai on expanding electronics manufacturing in India

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, wherein they discussed the expansion of the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India.

According to an official statement, PM Modi held a virtual interaction with Pichai and they discussed Google's plan to participate in expanding the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India. The Prime Minister appreciated Google’s partnership with HP to manufacture Chromebooks in India.

PM Modi further acknowledged Google’s 100 languages initiative and encouraged efforts to make AI tools available in Indian Languages. He also encouraged Google to work on AI tools for Good Governance.

The Prime Minister also welcomed Google’s plans to open its global fintech operations center at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar.

Further, Pichai informed PM Modi regarding Google’s plans to improve financial inclusion in India by leveraging the strength and reach of GPay and UPI. He also emphasized Google’s commitment to contribute to the development trajectory of India.

PM Modi also invited Google to contribute to the upcoming Global Partnership on AI Summit, which will be hosted by India in December 2023 in New Delhi.

