PM Modi hails Yuva Shakti: 'India’s youth have made a mark globally' Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Youth for having made a mark globally. "India’s youth have made a mark globally. Our Yuva Shakti is associated with dynamism, innovation and determination. Our youth have driven India’s growth with unmatched energy and conviction," Modi wrote on X.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's Yuva Shakti as his government celebrates 11 years in office. Modi highlighted that the youth have done 'unthinkable' across various sectors and that the government has made a shift in programmes and policy 'aimed at youth empowerment'.

"India’s youth have made a mark globally. Our Yuva Shakti is associated with dynamism, innovation and determination. Our youth have driven India’s growth with unmatched energy and conviction," Modi wrote in a social media post. "In the last 11 years, we have witnessed remarkable instances of youngsters who have done the unthinkable across various sectors including StartUps, science, sports, community service, culture and more.

"The last 11 years have also seen a decisive shift in policy and programmes aimed at youth empowerment. Government initiatives like StartUp India, Skill India, Digital India and the National Education Policy 2020 are rooted in the firm belief that empowering youth is the most powerful thing a nation can do. I’m confident that our youth will keep strengthening the efforts to build a Viksit Bharat."

The PM also stated that the government will give 'all possible opportunities' to Yuva Shakti to 'to shine' as 'they are key builders of a Viksit Bharat'.

NDA govt devoted to welfare of poor: PM Modi

The Prime Minister had recently described his government as being devoted to the welfare of the poor and committed to building self-reliant India. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), he highlighted the transformative impact of flagship schemes such as PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat, which have significantly expanded access to housing, clean cooking fuel, banking, and healthcare services.

PM Modi emphasized that initiatives like Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), digital inclusion, and rural infrastructure development have ensured transparent and efficient delivery of benefits, reaching the most marginalized communities. He noted that these efforts have collectively helped over 25 crore people overcome poverty.

Reiterating the government's vision, he stated, "The NDA remains committed to building an inclusive and self-reliant India, where every citizen has the opportunity to live with dignity."