PM Modi hails Cabinet nod to six multi-tracking railway projects, says 'will improve connectivity'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the nod to six multi-tracking projects of the Indian Railways worth Rs 12,343 crore by the Cabinet. He said that these will enhance transportation efficiency and help reduce congestion on busy railway networks.

"Today's Cabinet decision pertaining to the Railways sector will boost infrastructure, reduce congestion on busy routes and improve commerce as well as connectivity," Prime Minister Modi posted from his official X handle.

In a significant move aimed at enhancing transportation efficiency, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Modi, cleared the railway transporation projects across six states earlier in the day. With the combined cost estimated at Rs 12,343 crore, these projects, fully funded by the Central Government, aim to streamline operations, reduce congestion and provide crucial infrastructural development on the busiest rail sections in the country.

The proposed routes are 178.28 km of Ajmer-Chanderiya and 131.27 km of Jaipur-Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, 271.97 km of Luni-Samdari-Bhildi in Gujarat and Rajasthan, 7.062 km of Agthori-Kamakhya with new Rail cum Road Bridge in Assam, 140 km of Lumding-Furkating in Assam and Nagaland, and 88.81 km of Motumari-Vishnupuram and Rail over Rail at Motumari in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Parliament approves interim Budget 2024-25

ALSO READ | Parliament Budget Session: Centre, Opposition lock horns over 'White Paper' tabled in Lok Sabha