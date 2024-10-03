'Extremely glad': PM Modi on 'Classical Language' status to 5 languages, including Marathi and Bengali

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Classical Language status: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Cabinet's decision to grant 'Classical Language' status to five languages, including Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Pali and Prakrit. Expressing his joy, PM Modi said he was 'extremely glad' about the recognition and emphasised that his government cherishes India's rich history and culture.

The government said classical languages serve as a custodian of Bharat's profound and ancient cultural heritage, embodying the essence of each community's historical and cultural milestone.

In series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "Our Government cherishes and celebrates India's rich history and culture. We have also been unwavering in our commitment to popularising regional languages. I am extremely glad the Cabinet has decided that Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali and Prakrit will be conferred the status of Classical Languages!"

PM Modi further said that each of them are beautiful languages, highlighting India's vibrant diversity.

'Marathi is India's pride'

He said that 'Marathi is India's pride', as he congratulated people on this 'phenomenal language' being accorded the status of a classical language.

"Marathi is India’s pride. Congratulations on this phenomenal language being accorded the status of a Classical Language. This honour acknowledges the rich cultural contribution of Marathi in our nation’s history. Marathi has always been a cornerstone of Indian heritage. I am sure with the status of a Classical Language, many more people will be motivated to learn it," PM Modi said.

In another post, PM Modi said, "I am very happy that the great Bengali language has been conferred the status of a Classical Language, especially during the auspicious time of Durga Puja. Bengali literature has inspired countless people for years. I congratulate all the Bengali speakers all over the world on this."

'Delighted Assamese get status of a Classical Language'

The Prime Minister said that he is 'immensely delighted' that Assamese will now get the status of a Classical Language. "Assamese culture has thrived for centuries, and it has given us a rich literary tradition. May this language continue to become even more popular in the times to come. My congratulations," he said.

He said Pali and Prakrit are at the root of India's culture, describing them as languages of spirituality, wisdom and philosophy. "They are also known for their literary traditions. Their recognition as Classical Languages honours their timeless influence on Indian thought, culture and history," he said, expressing confidence that more people will be motivated to learn about them. This is indeed a joyous moment, the Prime Minister said.

