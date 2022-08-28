PM Modi to inaugurate memorial for 2001 Gujarat earthquake victims in Bhuj today

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI (TWITTER). PM Modi to inaugurate memorial for school kids, teachers killed in 2001 Gujarat earthquake.

PM Modi Gujarat visit : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 28 will virtually inaugurate a Smriti Van memorial built on the outskirts of Anjar town in Kutch district as a tribute to schoolchildren and teachers who died during the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat.

Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, his home state, from August 27 during which he will take part in a host of programmes and inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects.

On August 28, the PM is scheduled to address a gathering in Bhuj town of Kutch district. From the same venue, he will virtually inaugurate or perform ground-breaking ceremonies for nearly 10 projects in the region, said a state government release.

Veer Balak Smarak inauguration :

One of these projects will be inauguration of "Veer Balak Smarak", a memorial built near Anjar town as a tribute to 185 schoolchildren and 20 teachers who were killed during a Republic Day parade on January 26, 2001, when a powerful earthquake, with its epicentre in Bhuj, hit parts of the state.

When they were passing through a lane as part of the parade, debris of buildings and walls fell on them due the strong trembler. Around 100 relatives of these children and teachers have been invited for the function.

The memorial also has a museum consisting of five sections displaying photographs of the victims, articles used by the children when they were alive, a simulator to make people feel an earthquake and a section to make members of the public aware about the scientific aspects of earthquakes.

The memorial has names and photographs of all the school students and teachers who died, written on a wall.

According to the state government, nearly 13,000 people had died across the state in the earthquake.

Suzuki programme:

At around 5:00 pm, Prime Minister will address a programme in Gandhinagar, marking the commemoration of 40 years of Suzuki in India.

At the Suzuki programme, Modi will also lay the foundation stones of two key projects of the Suzuki Group in India- the Suzuki Motor Gujarat Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Facility in Hansalpur in Gujarat and its upcoming vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda in Haryana- the PMO said.

The facility in Hansalpur will be set up with an investment of around Rs 7,300 crore to manufacture advance chemistry cell batteries for electric vehicles.

The vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda will have the potential to manufacture 10 lakh passenger vehicles per year, making it one of the largest passenger vehicle manufacturing facilities at a single site in the world.

The first phase of the project will be set up with an investment of over Rs 11,000 crore.

