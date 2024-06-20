Thursday, June 20, 2024
     
PM Modi greets President Droupadi Murmu on her birthday: 'Her life journey gives hope to crores'

President Droupadi Murmu was born on June 20, 1958 at Uparbeda village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2024 10:19 IST
Pm Modi with President Droupadi Murmu
Image Source : PTI Pm Modi with President Droupadi Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished President Droupadi Murmu a long and healthy life on her 66th birthday and said her "exemplary service and dedication to our nation inspire us all". And added that her life journey gives hope to crores of people. 

Wishing her her birthday, PM Modi posted on X, "Warm birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. Her exemplary service and dedication to our nation inspire us all. Her wisdom and emphasis on serving the poor and marginalised are a strong guiding force. Her life journey gives hope to crores of people. India will always be grateful to her for her tireless efforts and visionary leadership. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life.

On her birthday, Murmu visited the Lord Jagannath temple in Delhi.

"Jai Jagannath! Today I visited the Jagannath temple in Delhi and prayed for the welfare of all countrymen and that our country continues to set new standards of progress," the president's office said in a post on X, in Hindi, along with pictures of the visit.

 Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022.

