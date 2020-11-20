PM Modi greets people on Chhath

Image Source : AP Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on Chhath Puja and wished happiness and prosperity for all.

"Wishes to everyone in the country on the grand festival of worshipping the sun. May Mother Chhathi spread happiness and prosperity in everyone's life," he said in a tweet.

सूर्य की आराधना के महापर्व छठ की समस्त देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत मंगलकामनाएं। छठी मइया सभी के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि और सूर्यदेव के ओज का संचार करें। pic.twitter.com/MK1j3jkhXk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2020

The four-day Chhath festival began on Wednesday. Folk songs dedicated to the Sun God and the aroma of traditional offerings filled the air.

Chhath Puja is celebrated by scores of people, especially those hailing from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

