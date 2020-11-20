Friday, November 20, 2020
     
PM Modi greets people on Chhath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on Chhath Puja and wished happiness and prosperity for all.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: November 20, 2020 19:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Image Source : AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on Chhath Puja and wished happiness and prosperity for all.

"Wishes to everyone in the country on the grand festival of worshipping the sun. May Mother Chhathi spread happiness and prosperity in everyone's life," he said in a tweet.

The four-day Chhath festival began on Wednesday. Folk songs dedicated to the Sun God and the aroma of traditional offerings filled the air.

Chhath Puja is celebrated by scores of people, especially those hailing from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. 

