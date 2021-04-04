Image Source : PTI PM Modi extends wishes to citizens on Easter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended wishes to citizens on the occasion of Easter. In a tweet, the Prime Minister remembered Jesus Christ's emphasis on social empowerment.

"Greetings on Easter! On this day, we remember the pious teachings of Jesus Christ. His emphasis on social empowerment inspires millions across the world," he tweeted.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greetings to fellow citizens on the occasion of e Easter. Easter marks Jesus Christ's resurrection following his crucifixion on Good Friday.

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 large gatherings have been restricted across the country. Last year there was a total lockdown during Good Friday and Easter.

(With ANI inputs)

