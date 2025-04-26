PM Modi distributes 51,000 appointment letters, highlights job growth and youth empowerment PM Modi described the current period under BJP-led Centre as a time of "unprecedented opportunities" for India’s young population.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised the BJP-ruled Centre's commitment to expanding employment and self-employment avenues for the youth. Speaking at the 15th edition of the Rozgar Mela, where he virtually distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to new recruits across various central government departments. The Prime Minister described the current period as one of "unprecedented opportunities" for India’s young population.

He noted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected India to remain the fastest-growing major economy, which will continue to boost job creation across all sectors. Highlighting economic growth in key industries, Modi pointed out that production and exports in the automobile and footwear sectors have reached record highs, creating significant employment.

Underscoring his government’s achievements since 2014, the Prime Minister said cargo movement via inland waterways has risen from 18 million tonnes to 145 million tonnes, with the number of national waterways increasing from five to 110 and the network expanding from 2,700 km to over 5,000 km.

PM Modi also celebrated the inclusive nature of this growth, especially the increasing participation of women. He cited that three of the top five UPSC toppers this year are women and over 90 lakh self-help groups now involve more than 10 crore women across India.

"Daughters of India are excelling in every field. In the UPSC results, two women have secured the top two positions, and three women are in the top five. Nari Shakti in bureaucracy, space, and science are reaching new heights. Govt is paying special attention to women in rural areas, with initiatives like Bank Sakhi, Krishi Sakhi, and Self-Help Groups providing new opportunities," PM Modi said.

He credited India's youth for powering the country's leadership in fields such as technology, innovation, and digital transactions, and highlighted the upcoming World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai as an exciting platform for young creators. The event, he said, would offer global exposure and insights into emerging fields like Artificial Intelligence and immersive media, energising India's digital content landscape.