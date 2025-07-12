PM Modi to distribute over 51,000 appointment letters at 16th Rozgar Mela Rozgar Mela is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to prioritise employment creation. According to the PMO, the initiative is intended to empower youth and increase their participation in nation-building.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted candidates in various government departments and organisations at the 16th edition of the Rozgar Mela via video conferencing.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 AM on July 12, as announced by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). During the event, PM Modi will also address the appointees.

Employment generation a top priority

Rozgar Mela is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to prioritise employment creation. According to the PMO, the initiative is intended to empower youth and increase their participation in nation-building. Since the launch of the Rozgar Mela campaign, more than 10 lakh appointment letters have been issued across the country.

Nationwide drive across 47 locations

The 16th edition of Rozgar Mela will be held across 47 locations nationwide. The appointments are being made in various Central Government ministries and departments, including, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services and Ministry of Labour and Employment

The new recruits have been selected from all over India and will soon begin service in their respective departments. Prime Minister Modi, in a post on social media platform X, reiterated the government's commitment to youth empowerment. He wrote,

"We are determined to enhance the participation of young friends in building a developed and self-reliant India. In this series, tomorrow, July 12, at 11 AM, I will participate in another employment fair through video conferencing, where thousands of youths will be handed appointment letters."