PM Modi dials former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren, enquires about his health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren to enquire about his health after the senior BJP leader was hospitalised following blood sugar-related issues. Soren was admitted to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur around 9 pm on Saturday after he felt dizziness due to a drop in blood sugar levels.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Champai Soren Ji this morning to enquire about his health and wished him a speedy recovery," a close aide of the former CM said.

Soren discharged from hospital

Thanking the Prime Minister for the call, Soren mentioned that he was feeling much better and hoped to be discharged soon.

"With the grace of God and ancestors, the tireless efforts of doctors and the prayers and blessings of all of you, I have been discharged from the hospital. Thank you all for the well wishes!" he said in a tweet earlier today.

Hemant Soren extends wishes

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and JMM leaders also extended their wishes for his recovery. "I pray to Marang Buru (supreme tribal deity) to give Champai Da a speedy recovery. I also wish him a long life," the Chief Minister posted on X.

"We pray to Marang Buru that you come back to the field after getting well. Dada, do not let any worries trouble you. Many times we take on so much burden that it adversely impacts our health," the JMM said.

Soren joined BJP

Champai Soren became the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, shortly after Hemant Soren resigned as the CM following his arrest by the ED in a money laundering case. Champai quit the post and Hemant took oath as the CM again in July, after he was released on bail.

On August 30, Champai Soren joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi. He resigned from the JMM, claiming that the JMM’s “present style of functioning and policies” forced him to leave the party he served for many years. He also resigned as an MLA of the state assembly and a minister in the Jharkhand Cabinet.

