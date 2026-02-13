New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership since 2014 has spearheaded a transformative national movement to dismantle colonial-era nomenclature across cities, roads, stations, government buildings and institutions, replacing them with names rooted in Indian heritage, duty and service. This initiative, personally championed by PM Modi through inaugurations and public endorsements, symbolises a psychological break from British imperialism, aligning with his vision of 'Amrit Kaal' and cultural reclamation. From 2025's 'Seva Teerth' to 2026 military renamings, over 300 sites have been redefined, with Delhi's central symbols like Rajpath to 'Kartavya Path' exemplifying the shift from regal to republican ethos.

Delhi's iconic power shifts: PM Modi's personal stamp

PM Modi has directly overseen Lutyens' Delhi's purge of viceregal symbols, emphasising 'seva' (service) and 'kartavya' (duty). In 2016, he approved Race Course Road- evoking British colonial leisure- becoming Lok Kalyan Marg (People's Welfare Path). The 2023 overhaul saw Rajpath, the imperial parade route, renamed Kartavya Path by Modi himself during Republic Day, underscoring citizen duty over monarchy. That year, the Central Secretariat transformed into 'Kartavya Bhavan'. In 2025, PM Modi rededicated South Block, the Defence Ministry's colonial fortress, as Seva Teerth (Pilgrimage of Service), framing it as a hub of selfless governance rather than bureaucratic pomp. Parallelling this, Raj Bhavans and Raj Niwas across states became Lok Bhavan/Lok Niwas in a 2025 nationwide push, reflecting Modi's 'seva hi sabse bada dharm' mantra and people-first symbolism.

Comprehensive table: Key Modi-era colonial renamings (2014–2026)

Year Old Name New Name Category/Location Highlight 2016 Race Course Road Lok Kalyan Marg Road/Delhi Approved welfare focus 2023 Rajpath Kartavya Path Road/Delhi Modi inauguration 2023 Central Secretariat Kartavya Bhavan Building/Delhi Duty-centric rebrand 2023 46 Delhi Stations Dilli etc. Stations/Delhi Modi-led epic infusion 2025 South Block Seva Teerth Building/Delhi Modi rededication as service hub 2025 Raj Bhavans/Raj Niwas Lok Bhavan/Lok Niwas Governor Houses/Nationwide Nationwide seva shift 2026 246 Army Roads/Buildings Arun Khetrapal Marg etc. Military/Nationwide Hero tributes over colonials

A legacy of cultural reawakening

PM Modi's hands-on involvement- from inaugurating Kartavya Path to envisioning Seva Teerth- has recast India's map as a narrative of resilience, with these changes fostering national pride amid debates on symbolism versus priorities. As of 2026, this decolonisation endures, promising further transformations like university renamings and beyond.

Karnataka's 2014 launchpad: Linguistic purity under Modi

PM Modi's first year catalysed Karnataka's de-anglicisation, reverting 10 districts to Kannada roots with central support: Belgaum to Belagavi, Bellary to Ballari, Chikmagalur to Chikkamagaluru, Gulbarga to Kalaburagi, Hospet to Hosapete, Hubli to Hubballi, Mangalore to Mangaluru, Mysore to Mysuru, Shimoga to Shivamogga and Tumkur to Tumakuru. These changes, fulfilling regional aspirations, set the template for Modi's broader agenda.

National city and heritage revivals (2016–2024)

Gurgaon reclaimed its Vedic identity as Gurugram in 2016, endorsed by Modi. Allahabad became Prayagraj in 2018 for Kumbh Mela, with Modi's cabinet approval. Faizabad honored Ayodhya that year. Maharashtra's 2023 duo- Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv- celebrated Maratha legacy. Port Blair shifted to Sri Vijaya Puram in 2024, invoking Chola triumphs, announced by a Modi minister. Mustafabad turned Saraswati Nagar, evoking Vedic rivers.

Railways and infrastructure overhauls (2023 onward)

Modi inaugurated 2023's renaming of 46 Delhi stations with epic themes: New Delhi to Dilli, Nizamuddin to Mahabuddhi Vihar, Sarai Rohilla to Mahabali Karan Vihar. This extended nationally, targeting British terminuses.

Institutions, islands and 2026 military sweeps

Wheeler Island became Abdul Kalam Island in 2015, per Modi's tribute. New Raipur was Atal Nagar in 2018. Amin to Abhimanyupur in 2019. Mughal Garden at Rashtrapati Bhavan became Amrit Udyan under Modi. In 2026, Modi's Army renamed 246 sites: Delhi's Mall Road to Arun Khetrapal Marg, Kirby Place to Kenuguruse Vihar, honoring war heroes over colonials.