PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Delhi blast, assures 'affected being assisted' Prime Minister Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer condolences to the victims and their families.“Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening," he wrote.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed Condolences over the deadly explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort that killed 11 people and injured over 30 others on Monday evening. The blast occurred near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, triggering panic in the area. The Delhi Police and multiple central agencies are investigating the cause, with initial reports suggesting a gas cylinder or battery malfunction, though a terror angle has not been ruled out.

PM Modi reviews situation, extends condolences

Prime Minister Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer condolences to the victims and their families.“Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities,” he wrote.

He further stated that he had reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah and senior officials, assuring that the affected are being assisted and relief operations are underway.

Explosion near Red Fort metro station

The explosion occurred around 6:52 PM near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort (Lal Qila) Metro Station, when a slow-moving car stopped at a red light and suddenly exploded. The impact set the car ablaze and damaged three nearby vehicles, shattering streetlights and causing chaos in the busy Old Delhi area.

Delhi police confirms investigation underway

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said that all major agencies, including the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), were at the site.“At around 6:52 PM, an explosion occurred in a slow-moving vehicle near the Red Fort Metro Station, damaging nearby cars. The situation is being monitored, and updates are being shared with the Home Minister,” Golcha said.

The Special Cell and forensic experts have begun collecting evidence from the scene to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

Firefighters and emergency response

The Delhi Fire Department received a distress call at 6:55 PM and immediately dispatched seven fire tenders to the site. The flames were brought under control before they could spread further. Officials said the blast was powerful enough to break street lights and cause panic among residents and tourists near the Red Fort.