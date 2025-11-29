PM Modi chairs 60th All India Conference of DGPs and IGPs in Raipur; Home Minister, NSA in attendance PM Modi reached Raipur on Friday evening to take part in a three-day All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police in Raipur. The theme for the conference this year is "Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions".

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired the 60th edition of the All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police in Raipur. The three-day conference was held at the Indian Institute of Management, Raipur.

The PM had landed in Raipur at around 7:40 PM on Friday for the conference that began on November 28. Along with Modi, the conference was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGPs of States/UTs and Heads of Central Police Organisations. Modi will also be attending the conference on Sunday, November 30.

As per an official release, the theme for the conference for this year is "'Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions', The Conference will host detailed deliberations on key security issues such as Left Wing Extremism, counter terrorism, disaster management, women's safety, and use of forensic science and artificial intelligence in policing. The PM will also confer the President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service."

The three-day Conference provides a vital platform for senior police leaders and security administrators from across the country to engage in open and meaningful exchanges on a wide range of national security issues, the release said.

"It also facilitates the discussion of operational, infrastructural, and welfare-related challenges faced by the police forces, along with the formulation and sharing of professional practices in addressing crime, maintaining law and order, and responding to internal security threats. The PM has consistently taken a keen interest in this annual Conference, encouraging candid discussions and fostering an environment where fresh ideas on policing can emerge," the release added.