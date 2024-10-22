PM Modi departs for Russia to attend BRICS Summit, set to meet Vladimir Putin today

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi departs for Russia to attend BRICS Summit, set to meet Putin today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left for Russia to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. The two-day event, themed “Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,” will serve as a platform to address key global challenges and unite BRICS nations.

Key meetings with global leaders

PM Modi is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later today. He may also hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other BRICS leaders during the summit. The talks are likely to cover important topics such as the Russian-Ukrainian war and the ongoing global turmoil.

India’s position on peace diplomacy

India’s ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, recently highlighted India’s continued push to resolve conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy. Last month, President Putin acknowledged PM Modi’s support for the peaceful settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and invited them to discuss the BRICS summit.

“The issue has been discussed and spoken about. India has consistently held the view that the concerned parties need to engage and find resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

BRICS: Forum for Cooperation

The meeting aims to review the progress made in the existing BRICS initiatives and identify new opportunities for cooperation. In the face of global instability, the conference emphasises the importance of multilateral cooperation in achieving global progress and security. PM Modi is on his way to Russia for the BRICS summit and is scheduled to meet Putin today.

