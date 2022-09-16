Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Real 'Janta leader': 4 times PM Modi proved that he's truly one of masses, even by breaking protocols | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on countless occasions, proved to be the leader of the masses. From a normal chaiwala in Gujarat to the PM of now the world's 5th largest economy - the journey that Narendra Modi pursued left many amused. However, the BJP leader has never forgotten his roots. For the people, by the people and of the people, the PM always keeps his feet grounded but his ambitions in the sky.

On his 71st birthday, we take a quick look back at how the PM, despite being the biggest leader of India, made sure that he was still one of the people - a 'Janta leader'

Mann Ki Baat

The PM's famous Mann Ki Baat usually keeps everybody - from the rural to the urban areas - glued to the radio. The reason lies behind PM Modi choosing his talking points wisely, and making sure to address the little things that generally are ignored by politicians. From discussing culture to answering the questions posed by students, the PM never disappoints to uncover what is important, and what keeps him closer to the general public.

The special 'Rakhi' gesture

In his sweet gestures, Prime Narendra Modi never misses celebrating rakhis with sisters from across the country. This year, the girls who tied him rakhis include daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers, and others working at the Prime Minister's Office in Raisina Hill.

Breaking protocols

The PM is also notorious for breaking protocols... to make time and way for the public. The PM on several occasions, including during Independence day and Republic Day, broke government-mandated protocols to meet and greet people. Once, he had broken protocols to meet a four-year-old girl in Surat during his Gujarat tour. Another instance was when Modi breached protocol to revive a troubled relationship. He made an intimate “surprise” trip to Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif’s ancestral residence in 2015. Incidentally, that day was Sharif’s birthday and his granddaughter’s wedding.

Closer to the people

PM Modi also makes sure never to miss a chance to spread his contagious smiles. Recently, the PM met and interacted with workers of Central Vista and invited all of them to the January 26 Republic Day parade. In an incident earlier last year, the PM in Varanasi ditched a plastic chair to sit with the workers on red-carpeted chairs. Then he beckoned the workers to sit with him for a photograph. Its instances like this that make it sure that the PM truly is a 'Janta leader'

