PM Modi attends Ganpati Poojan at CJI Chandrachud's residence | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @PTI_NEWS/X (SCREENGRAB) PM Modi performing Ganpati aarti at CJI Chandrachud's residence

As the nation celebrates the 10-day Ganpati festival with fervour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reached the residence of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and participated in the Ganpati Poojan. CJI Chandrachud and his wife welcomed the prime minister who was adorning the Marathi cap. PM Modi also performed aarti of Lord Ganesh in the spiritual atmosphere.

Notably, the 10-day Ganesh Utsav, which honours the birth of Lord Ganesha, is currently being celebrated across the nation. The festival will take place from September 7 to September 16 this year. The festival will feature grand processions, elaborate rituals, cultural performances, and colourful festivities throughout Mumbai and other parts of the state. Temples and mandals are being adorned with intricate decorations, while households across the region prepare to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes.