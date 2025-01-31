PM Modi at Vikas Delhi Sankalp Rally in Dwarka: 'We have to drive AAP-da away from Delhi'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi in Dwarka

Delhi Assembly elections: PM Modi on Friday addressed the Vikas Delhi Sankalp Rally in Dwarka ahead of Delhi Assembly elections. PM Modi said the BJP will leave no stone unturned to usher in development in Delhi. Slamming the AAP government and calling them ‘aapda’, he said that they only engage in fights and arguments. He said that Delhi needs a government which can maintain a balance.

Launching a scathing attack on AAP, the PM said that AAPda is serving its political interests in other states with money looted from Delhi. PM Modi said, "People of Delhi have decided to drive away the AAP-da sarkar. This time BJP has to form the government with an overwhelming majority. Whenever I come to Dwarka. It is natural to remember Dwarka, the city of Lord Shri Krishna. A glimpse of how much BJP wants to modernise Delhi can be seen here in Dwarka. The central government constructed Yasobhoomi here. This has provided employment to thousands of youth. People's business has increased."

"This entire area will be a smart city in the coming city. Here, the BJP government at the center is building Bharat Vandana Park. This is also going to be a model for the entire country. The capital of developed India should be like this. Similar development should happen in the entire city of Delhi," PM Modi added.