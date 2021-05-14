Image Source : INDIA TV (FILE) PM-KISAN 8th installment: PM Modi to release Rs 19,000 crore to more than 9.5 crore farmers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the eighth installment of the financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Friday via video-conferencing. Over Rs 19,000 crore to more than 9.5 crore beneficiary farmer families will be transferred, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, adding that Modi will also interact with the beneficiaries during the event. This will be the highest amount to be paid by the government under the scheme in a day.

PM Modi will also interact with farmers after releasing the fund. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be present on the occasion.

Farmers in West Bengal will also get the benefits of the scheme this time. This will be the first time when the eastern state's farmers will get financial aid.

Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, the Modi government provides a financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year to farmers. The amount is payable in 3 equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. The first installment is deposited between December and March, the second between April and July, and the third between August and November.

The amount is directly transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode. Under the scheme, an amount of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far.

The income support is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding or ownership of up to 2 hectares. The state governments and UT administrations identify the farmer families eligible for the cash support.

The last installment was released on December 25 last year. The government had transferred about Rs 18,000 crore to some 9 crore farmers.

