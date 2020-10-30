Single-use plastic, polythene bags to be banned in Ambala from Nov 1

Image Source : PTI Single-use plastic, polythene bags to banned in Ambala from Nov 1

Single-use plastic and polythene bags will remain prohibited in Ambala, with effect from November 1, the Secretary of Municipal Corporation, Ambala City said on Thursday. Earlier in September this year, the district administration has asked hotels, restaurants, shopkeepers and vendors to give an undertaking that they will not use single-use plastic. In addition, those from whose premises or outside the banned product is recovered will also be taken to task.

Elaborating the order, a senior officer had said the owners of hotels, restaurants, commercial establishments and vendors have been asked to submit an undertaking on no use of plastic and later, a drive would be launched to check, seize and challan the violators.

He said the drive was part of the initiative to make Ambala the first plastic-free district in the state.

Earlier, the district administration had launched campaigns like rice-for-plastic and free distribution of cloth and jute bags, besides roping in college students to take forward the drive against single-use plastic in the district.

Last year, DC Ashok Kumar Sharma had launched a drive to distribute 1-kg rice against 1-kg plastic waste.

The drive evoked a good response from and over 20 tonnes of single-use plastic was collected before the lockdown. The plastic was used to produce electricity.

