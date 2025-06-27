Exclusive: Pinaka to significantly strengthen India's indigenous artillery in coming years, says expert The Pinaka has already been a major success story in the export sector as it has been bought by Armenia while many European countries including France are showing interest in it.

New Delhi:

The Indian Army is set to raise two additional regiments of the indigenous Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) system in the coming months. By the end of this year, the Army is expected to receive equipment for another two regiments, pushing the total count towards the targeted 10. Currently, six Pinaka regiments are already operational along the northern border with China and the western border with Pakistan.

Pinaka: A lethal force multiplier

Speaking exclusively to India TV, Major General (Retd) V Arya, Operations Head of Pinaka at Solar Industries, shared detailed insights into the cutting-edge rocket system and said that it will significantly strengthen India's indigenous artillery in the coming years. He confirmed that three versions of Pinaka rockets: Pinaka Mark 1, Pinaka Enhanced, and Pinaka Guided Extended Range — are currently in production. The Pinaka Mark 1 is now equipped with advanced Area Denial Munitions (ADMs), which are designed to saturate specific zones with sub-munitions such as mines, bomblets, or projectiles, thereby restricting enemy movement and occupation. He also revealed that two new variants of these ADMs are in the pipeline and will be introduced soon.

Pinaka's Guided Extended Range packs missile-level punch

Maj Gen Arya highlighted that the Pinaka's guided extended-range variant can strike targets at distances of 75–80 kilometres, effectively delivering missile-like capabilities. Its precision, firepower, and range make it a game-changer on the battlefield. The system is not just attracting attention at home—India is already supplying the Pinaka system to Armenia, and countries like Saudi Arabia, France, Vietnam, and Indonesia have also expressed keen interest in acquiring it.

India eyes 17 Pinaka regiments in the future

According to Maj Gen Arya, the Indian government has already sanctioned two additional regiments, and development of launchers is underway to meet the Army’s future requirements. "We are aiming to supply 10 regiments to the Indian Army and launchers are being developed for that. In the coming years, it will reach to as many as 17 regiments. Pinaka will strengthen indian artillery massively in future," he said, expressing confidence in the system’s growing role in India’s defence strategy. He also emphasised that the entire ecosystem for Pinaka production — from rocket design to final assembly — is being developed under one roof, ensuring efficiency and indigenous capability.

