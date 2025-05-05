Pinaka: India's indigenous rocket artillery that blends muscle and modern warfare | Know all about it Pinaka's devastating capabilities are underscored by its ability to launch a salvo of 72 rockets in just 44 seconds, delivering up to seven tonnes of explosives across enemy targets up to 60 km away. It also epitomises the success of India’s "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiative in defence manufacturing

India’s indigenous Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) system stands as a potent symbol of the nation's defence innovation, deeply rooted in cultural heritage and engineered for modern battlefield dominance. Designed and developed by DRDO and produced through a consortium of Indian defence companies, Pinaka combines firepower, precision, mobility, and scalability – qualities essential for both deterrence and decisive military operations.

Named after Lord Shiva’s celestial bow, Pinaka, this system represents the convergence of India’s mythological traditions and its contemporary defence capabilities. Just as the divine weapon was wielded to eliminate evil with absolute force, today’s Pinaka rocket launcher is a modern-day instrument of battlefield destruction, embodying precision and power.

Unmatched firepower and precision

Pinaka's devastating capabilities are underscored by its ability to launch a salvo of 72 rockets in just 44 seconds, delivering up to seven tonnes of explosives across enemy targets up to 60 km away. The extended-range variant, Pinaka Mk-II ER, reaches distances up to 90 km, with advanced iterations under development pushing this boundary to 120 km, 150 km, and even 200 km. Integrated GPS and inertial navigation systems ensure precision targeting, thereby reducing collateral damage while delivering overwhelming kinetic effects.

Strategic deployment and psychological deterrence

The Indian Army has commenced reconnaissance of prospective firing sites along forward areas and is undertaking rigorous crew training to ensure rapid deployment. This proactive posturing sends a strong message to adversaries: India is fully prepared to respond with overwhelming firepower at a time and place of its choosing. The system’s high mobility and quick repositioning capability reinforce its value for both offensive operations and area denial roles, further increasing its psychological impact on enemy forces.

Indigenous production and wartime scalability

Pinaka epitomises the success of India’s "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiative in defence manufacturing. With over 5,000 rockets producible annually, India possesses the capacity to sustain long-term operations without external dependence. Indian defence manufacturers such as Tata Advanced Systems and Larsen & Toubro play a pivotal role in the system’s serial production. Additionally, successful exports to Armenia and interest from France affirm Pinaka’s growing global footprint and reliability in combat scenarios.

Integrated warfare and future readiness

Designed for the digital battlefield, Pinaka is integrated with state-of-the-art command and control systems that enable network-centric operations and real-time coordination with surveillance and reconnaissance assets. It complements existing artillery and drone systems, thereby enhancing the Indian Army’s layered and adaptive firepower capabilities. Ongoing technological upgrades ensure that Pinaka remains on the cutting edge of rocket artillery evolution. It can be said that Pinaka is more than just a rocket launcher – it is a strategic asset, a psychological deterrent, and a statement of India’s defence self-reliance. Its operational deployment underscores the Indian Army’s readiness and capability to strike with precision and power, while also highlighting India's emergence as a key player in the global defence landscape.

