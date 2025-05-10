PGIMER Chandigarh urges voluntary blood donation to support jawans in Jammu and Kashmir PGIMER, Chandigarh, urges voluntary blood donation to build emergency reserves in support of jawans posted on duty in Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi:

The Indian Army is currently doing its job well in the border areas due to the ongoing dispute with Pakistan. The tension between India and Pakistan is increasing day by day. Pakistan has also targeted more than 20 cities of India for the second consecutive day, relying on weapons from Turkey and other countries, to which India has retaliated and shot down all the drones.

To help create emergency supplies for jawans stationed in Jammu and Kashmir, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh has issued a voluntary blood donation appeal to the public.

In light of the recent India-Pakistan war, the institute stated that the action is intended to guarantee prompt medical assistance for security personnel. In support of the military, authorities have urged qualified benefactors to step forward.

Mumbai's Nair Hospital also organised a blood donation camp for the soldiers of the country; its slogan was 'Blood donation for the country.' Nair Hospital said that today, a blood donation camp was organised so that if there is a need for blood in the future, there should be no shortage of any kind. People should participate in it enthusiastically.

6 airbases of Pakistan were destroyed

Let us inform you that on the intervening night of 9th and 10th May, the Pakistani army attacked many places in India with missiles. They also used drones and fighter jets. In retaliation, the Indian army foiled all the attacks. After this, the Indian army also gave a befitting reply to Pakistan and destroyed 6 airbases and many radar systems of Pakistan by missile and drone attacks.