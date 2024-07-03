Congress always fields Dalit candidates when defeat is certain: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha | TOP QUOTES

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

PM Modi in Rajya Sabha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the 2024 general election verdict showed people have rejected propaganda and voted for performance. Replying to the debate on a motion thanking the President for her address to the joint sitting of the Parliament, he said politics of misleading people has been defeated. In his address in Rajya Sabha, Modi said that for his party BJP, the Constitution is not just a compilation of articles but its spirit and words are very important too.

INDIA bloc parties, led by the Congress, staged a walkout of Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after the Leader of the Opposition was not allowed to intervene during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

TOP QUOTES