Congress always fields Dalit candidates when defeat is certain: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha | TOP QUOTES

PM Modi in Rajya Sabha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the 2024 general election verdict showed people have rejected propaganda and voted for performance. Replying to the debate on a motion thanking the President for her address to the joint sitting of the Parliament, he said politics of misleading people has been defeated. In his address in Rajya Sabha, Modi said that for his party BJP, the Constitution is not just a compilation of articles but its spirit and words are very important too.
INDIA bloc parties, led by the Congress, staged a walkout of Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after the Leader of the Opposition was not allowed to intervene during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.
TOP QUOTES
- We are trying our best to bring peace in Manipur, asks everyone to cooperate.
- Stop politicising Manipur issue, one day Manipur will reject you: PM Modi to Congress.
- Manipur facing flood situation; Centre helping state, has sent 2 NDRF teams
- More than 500 people arrested, over 11,000 FIRs filed in Manipur; situation returning to normal in most parts
- Govt making all efforts to bring normalcy in Manipur; incidents of violence on decline
- Fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is in its last stage; terrorism, separatism waning
- I assure youth that govt will not spare those playing with their future
- I have given full freedom to probe agencies to act against corruption; govt will not interfere
- When UPA was in power, Supreme Court had termed CBI 'caged parrot'
- Congress is trying to hide its black deeds by displaying copy of Constitution.
- I say with all seriousness that Congress is biggest opponent of Constitution
- Word 'Constitution' does not suit you (Congress)
- People voted for us as they know only we can safeguard Constitution
- Congress always fields Dalit candidates when defeat is certain
- Election results have not only boosted domestic capital markets, but also generated enthusiasm in world
- One crore women in self help groups have become 'lakhpati didis', number will increase to 3 crore in coming years
- RS chairman criticises opposition parties for staging walkout during PM's reply on Motion of Thanks to President's Address.
- Opposition is not able to digest mandate given by 140 cr people to NDA.
- It is my duty to give detailed account of works done by government to people.
- Only 3 cr farmers were beneficiaries of UPA's loan waiver, but NDA's PM-Kisan scheme benefited over 10 cr.
- Country is watching that those spreading lies don't have courage to listen to truth.
- Opposition stages walkout from Rajya Sabha in middle of PM Modi's reply on Motion of Thanks to President's address.
- Opposition has been defeated; now they are shouting and running away.
- People of my country have rejected 'Bhram ki rajneeti'.
- Govt has strengthened agriculture sector with micro planning ranging from farm to market.
- There will be rapid transformation in public transportation in country; technology footprints will be seen in many sectors.
- When India becomes third largest economy, it will have a positive impact not only domestically but also at global level
- There will be a decisive fight against poverty in the coming five years
- Our economy has moved from 10th position in world to fifth; we have got mandate to make India third largest economy
- Our Constitution works as a light house, gives us directions
- PM Modi targets opposition in Rajya Sabha, says people have defeated their agenda.
- People have given their support to work done by BJP-led NDA govt in last 10 years