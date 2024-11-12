Tuesday, November 12, 2024
     
  4. Uttarakhand: Six dead in horrific car accident in Dehradun, one critical

Six people died and one was critically injured in a car accident in Dehradun late last night after an Innova collided with a container near the ONGC intersection.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee @Saptadeepa25 New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2024 9:57 IST
The accident happened near ONGC intersection at 2 am last
Image Source : ANI The accident happened near ONGC intersection at 2 am last night. The driver of the container which hit the Innova car has been arrested.

Six people lost their lives in a horrific traffic accident in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, late last night. An Innova car was severely damaged when a cargo truck struck it at the ONGC crossing at around two in the morning. Tragically, the other passengers perished at the site, and one is in critical condition and receiving treatment at a local hospital.

According to Dehradun's SP City, Pramod Kumar, the Innova car was travelling from Ballupur towards the Cantt area when the accident took place. The collision was so intense that the car was sent flying for a considerable distance following the crash with the container. The driver of the container has been arrested by the police.

Local authorities from the Cantt police station reached the site soon after the incident happened and the injured passenger was taken to the nearby hospital. The tragic loss of lives has sent shockwaves through the city, and investigations into the cause of the accident are underway.

The identities of the deceased and the critically injured person have not yet been disclosed. Authorities are currently working to ascertain the exact cause of the collision and whether any negligence was involved.

This horrific accident has once again highlighted the need for heightened road safety measures and caution on Dehradun's busy streets, especially during the late-night hours.

