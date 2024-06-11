Tuesday, June 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Pawan Kalyan proposes Chandrababu Naidu's name as NDA's CM candidate for Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan proposes Chandrababu Naidu's name as NDA's CM candidate for Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM at 11.27 am at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram Airport.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: June 11, 2024 12:01 IST
Pawan Kalyan with Chandrababu Naidu
Image Source : ANI Pawan Kalyan with Chandrababu Naidu

JanaSena chief Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday proposed and supported N. Chandrababu Naidu's name as the NDA's chief ministerial candidate. The meet was attended by TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JanaSena chief Pawan Kalyan, state BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari, and other MLAs

Earlier in the day, the legislators of Telugu Desam Party, Janasena and BJP of NDA  in Vijayawada on Tuesday met to elect TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu as their leader in the assembly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some of his Cabinet colleagues are likely to attend the swearing in ceremony, TDP’s official news bulletin said. A TDP spokesperson had earlier said some of the leaders who could swear-in along with Naidu may get picked up on Tuesday night.

Related Stories
BJP's ally Chandrababu Naidu backs Muslim reservation amid political stir

BJP's ally Chandrababu Naidu backs Muslim reservation amid political stir

Assembly Election Results 2024: How many seats are required to form government in Andhra Pradesh?

Assembly Election Results 2024: How many seats are required to form government in Andhra Pradesh?

Ram Charan, Upasana congratulate Pawan Kalyan, Vishweshwar Reddy after victory in Andhra Pradesh

Ram Charan, Upasana congratulate Pawan Kalyan, Vishweshwar Reddy after victory in Andhra Pradesh

The NDA won a landslide victory in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the southern state with a brute majority of 164 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement