Pawan Kalyan proposes Chandrababu Naidu's name as NDA's CM candidate for Andhra Pradesh

JanaSena chief Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday proposed and supported N. Chandrababu Naidu's name as the NDA's chief ministerial candidate. The meet was attended by TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JanaSena chief Pawan Kalyan, state BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari, and other MLAs

Earlier in the day, the legislators of Telugu Desam Party, Janasena and BJP of NDA in Vijayawada on Tuesday met to elect TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu as their leader in the assembly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some of his Cabinet colleagues are likely to attend the swearing in ceremony, TDP’s official news bulletin said. A TDP spokesperson had earlier said some of the leaders who could swear-in along with Naidu may get picked up on Tuesday night.

The NDA won a landslide victory in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the southern state with a brute majority of 164 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats.