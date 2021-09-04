Patna: Part of Cancer Institute at IGIMS collapses, Tejashwi Yadav takes dig at Nitish Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav (L), Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (R)

The false ceiling and walls of the operation theatre at the newly-made Cancer Institute collapsed on Friday. It was constructed at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna. While one labourer suffered grave injuries, four others had minor injuries. The Cancer Institute was inagurated by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who has has seeked more information on the matter from the Director of the hospital. The gravely injured labourer is currently on ventilatory support while his legs have fractured.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over the incident. "Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar had inaugurated the building of Cancer Institute of IGIMS constructed at a cost of 120 crores in Patna 23 days ago but within a few days the parts of the building collapsed", he tweeted in Hindi.

"No game of corruption, just the newly constructed building had to collapse, so it did", he wrote sarcastically.

The Cancer Institute was inaugurated on September 22, 2020, and the Operation Theatre got functional on August 11, 2021.

Work was underway to install a machine in the operation theater located on the upper floor of SCI of IGIMS. This is when the OT wall fell and worker working nearby was seriously injured.

He was then admitted to the emergency. As soon as the information was received, the director of the institute, Dr. NR Vishwas and the medical superintendent, Dr. Manish Mandal, took stock of the incident and met the injured laborer.

Hospital superintendent Dr. Manish Mandal said that a man was standing on the side of the wall and talking on the mobile. He got injured and broke his leg.

