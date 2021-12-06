Patna: 2 Dubai-returned people test Covid positive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Health workers collecting swab samples of passengers for Covid-19 testing at Patna railway station

After cases of coronavirus among people who recently travelled to Africa in Bihar's Gopalganj on Sunday, two persons who returned from Dubai 10 days ago tested positive for COVID-19 in Patna. Their samples have been sent for genome testing, Patna Civil Surgeon Dr Veena Kumari said.

"We have sent the samples of these two patients to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) to detect if it is the Omicron variant," she said.

The two infected are part of a four-member group who came from Dubai 10 days ago. They underwent RT-PCR tests on Saturday where two of them are found Corona positive on Sunday.

The health officials initiated the process of contact tracing as well to identify persons who may come in contact with these two Corona-positive patients.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government directed all private schools to start online classes for students amid the severe threat of Omicron.

The Health Department also issued guidelines to government schools, colleges and other educational institutions, as well as coaching institutes, to follow Covid protocols.

