Patiala: Police fire in air as stones hurled, swords brandished during clash between two groups

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Patiala: Security personnel maintain law and order after a clash broke out between two groups, near Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala, Friday, April 29, 2022.

Highlights A clash broke out between two groups in Patiala near the Kali Mata temple.

There was heavy police deployment at the spot to maintain law and order situation.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann termed incident unfortunate and said he was in touch with Punjab's DGP.

A clash broke out between two groups in Patiala near the Kali Mata temple on Friday, where people were seen pelting stones and brandishing swords. Police had to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.

A clash broke out after the Shiv Sena carried out a march, under the supervision of Punjab Shiv Sena working president Harish Singla without permission.

There was heavy police deployment at the spot to maintain law and order situation. Patiala Inspector General of Police Rakesh Agarwal told reporters in Patiala that the situation was now under control.

"We have called force from outside. A Peace committee meeting has been called by the Deputy Commissioner," he said, adding restoring peace in the area was their priority.

'Punjab’s peace utmost important': CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the incident unfortunate and said he was in touch with the DGP of Punjab police.

"The incident of clashes in Patiala is deeply unfortunate. I have spoken to the DGP; peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state," Mann said in a tweet.

"Punjab's peace and harmony are of utmost importance," the chief minister said.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits govt school in Kalkaji, may sign MoUs to replicate 'Delhi model'

Latest India News