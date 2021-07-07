Pashupati Kumar Paras gets a place in Modi’s new cabinet. Who is he?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Paras, who led a coup against his nephew Chirag Paswan and split the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founded by his brother Ram Vilas Paswan - Chirag's father - had announced that he was set to join the union government.

Pashupati Kumar Paras News: Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras took oath as minister in Modi Cabinet on Wednesday. Paras hit the headline recently after an alleged coup to take the LJP from his nephew, Chirag Paswan.

Paras led a coup against his nephew Chirag Paswan and split the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founded by his brother Ram Vilas Paswan - Chirag's father.

The Hajipur MP was elected as the National President of LJP replacing Chirag Kumar Paswan in June.

Paras was also Minister for Animal and Fish Resources Department in Bihar government.

He has been a member of Bihar Legislative Assembly from Alauli since 1977. He has earlier served thrice as a minister in the state. Having lost the last election in 2015, at the time of his appointment as a Minister in 2017, he was neither a member of Assembly nor Council and was therefore later accommodated as an MLC from the Governor's quota.

